No policies to ensure Vt. police meet minimum training requirements, report says

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report says Vermont police agencies are not being held accountable for getting their officers the right training.

The audit by State Auditor Doug Hoffer on Vermont law enforcement training determined the Vermont Criminal Justice Council has not established policies to ensure officers are receiving their minimum annual required training hours.

“Coming in as a new executive director, and what I want to do is know what’s happening? What has to happen? What’s missing? And those are critical first steps. And this is the system working. The auditor’s office has a job to do and that is to let us know what’s happening, let Vermonters know what’s happening. And this is a roadmap for us,” said Heather Simons, the executive director of the Vermont Criminal Justice Council.

Simons said the audit will assist her and her staff with developing content and accountability for law enforcement to get needed training.

