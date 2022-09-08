Northern New York working to attract aerospace industry

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
MONTREAL (WCAX) - New York’s North Country is looking to make a splash in the region’s emerging aerospace industry.

This week, delegates from Vermont and New York are in Montreal for Aéro Montréal, an international trade show higlighting emerging technology in aerospace and defense.

The state of Vermont has a big presence, but across the lake, Plattsburgh is also working to recruit companies.

Joel Wood from the North Country Chamber of Commerce says manufacturers who create more than 51% of their products in state can get big tax breaks

“You can qualify for a 0% state income tax rate. I think a lot of folks usually think of New York state as a high tax state, but if you’re a manufacturer, there’s no better place to be,” Wood said.

Several aerospace companies have a footprint in Vermont and in Plattsburgh, such as Beta Technologies.

Related Story:

Vermont aerospace companies showcased at Montreal forum

