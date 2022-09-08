NY woman killed in Pownal motorcycle crash

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say an Hudson, New York woman has died from his injuries sustained from a motorcycle vs. car crash over the weekend.

Police say on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a crash on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal.

Police say a motorcycle driven by Tonnie Sauca Sr. with passenger Linda Sauca, both of Hudson, New York were riding southbound on Route 7. Police say Sauca was following Lisa Decker, 63 of Springfield, Massachusetts. Decker went to make a left turn into a driveway and Tonnie attempted to pass her.

He hit Decker causing him and Linda to be thrown from the bike sustaining serious injuries. They were both airlifted to the hospital. Decker had no injuries.

Wednesday, Linda died from her injuries, due to the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

