Orleans County Fair gets underway

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions, and food are all part of the festivities.

The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and the out of town people coming to visit everything the community has put together,” Sicard said.

With shows and other new attractions, the fair is bringing people in from all over the Northeast Kingdom.

Over the next several days, there will be free shows by the Axe Women Loggers of Maine, Farmer Tom Walsh with funny songs, and a demo derby.

“People are enjoying their time outside now, meeting with friends and family, and the fair is really a great place for that,” Sicard said.

If you want to get on board with the fun, the fair runs until Sunday September 11th at the Barton Fairgrounds. General Admission tickets are $20.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.