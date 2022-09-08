Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont’s Jay Peak

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JAY, Vt. (WCAX) - Jay Peak has a new owner-- Pacific Group Resorts was the winner of Thursday’s auction for the Vermont resort.

Jay Peak has been under the management of a court-appointed receiver since 2016 when the Kingdom Con EB-5 fraud unraveled. Former owner Ariel Quiros and manager Bill Stenger were accused of misspending more than $200 million of foreign investors’ dollars. They are both in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year.

A bidding war at the closed-door auction on Wednesday lasted nearly seven hours.

The Utah-based Pacific Group submitted the starting bid of $58 million. They did not reveal the amount of the final winning bid.

It’s unclear how many other bidders were at the auction.

That prevailing bid still needs to be approved by a judge. A hearing is scheduled for next week.

If the court approves, closing is anticipated this fall before the upcoming ski and snowboard season.

Pacific Group says all existing passes will be honored.

Jay Peak will be the sixth resort for Pacific Groups which owns Ragged Mountain in New Hampshire, along with properties in British Columbia, Colorado, Virginia and Maryland.

Proceeds from Wednesday’s auction will go toward investors defrauded in the Kingdom Con.

