Plattsburgh performs fire hydrant flushing

fire hydrant generic
fire hydrant generic(WILX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) -The fire hydrants in Plattsburgh City are getting flushed which may affect residents’ water.

The Department of Public Works says the flushing starts Thursday and goes until the whole city is covered.

It runs from 7 am until 2 pm.

During that time, the water in the system will be stirred up, which means cloudy or rust-colored water may come out of the faucet.

Plattsburgh Public Works says residents should avoid washing clothing or bathing during these times.

