Report finds Vermont will fail to reach climate goals by 2030 target

A new report by the Energy Action Network has Vermont failing to reach its greenhouse gas...
A new report by the Energy Action Network has Vermont failing to reach its greenhouse gas emissions targets by 2030. - File photo(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report by the Energy Action Network has Vermont failing to reach its greenhouse gas emissions targets by 2030.

Transportation and heating remain the main sectors that need reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in order to hit the targets.

According to the report, $80 million in investments would only weatherize 8,000 of the 90,000 homes needed to reach the 2030 target.

In transportation, $12 million for EV incentives would only support around 3,000 electric vehicles of the 127,000 that could be on the road by 2030.

Vermont Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore says there are recommendations being put forth by the climate action plan, and they are still early in the investment process.

“Some of this is an exercise in prioritizing and looking for the places that will have the greatest impact and, frankly, I think we are still engaged in those spaces,” Moore said.

Moore also said the report doesn’t take into account the policies that are being created and executed in real-time, like the California Clean Car Standard that Vermont has signed onto that she says will increase access to EVs more quickly.

Moore is also keeping her eyes set on the greater goals set for the year 2050.

