Super Senior: Sandy Belisle

BARRE TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job. The longtime custodian at Barre Town Elementary School makes sure the school stays spotless.

In the bathroom, she makes sure everyone is, well, comfortable.

“I always do the toilet paper so you don’t have a hard time when you’re sitting down,” Sandy laughed.

The school, like so many around Vermont, is getting back to normal. Most kids and staff have taken off their masks and they’re back in class.

To say the last two years have been a struggle for the teacher, staff and kids would be an understatement because they’ve had to deal with the unknown.

“There were people during COVID that really set their neck out not knowing what the outcome might be,” said Terrie Murray, Sandy’s boss.

“During COVID, I had Lysol wipes, I wipe everything,” Sandy said.

Sandy and the rest of the crew cleaned on.

Reporter Joe Carroll: What was it like?

Sandy Belisle: It was hard, you know I couldn’t wear my glasses-- I had to wear masks-- because it would steam up.

Paul Belisle works at the school with his mom.

“It was tough on a lot of people: stressful at home, stressful at work. But everybody did what they needed to do,” Paul said.

In the restrooms, Sandy leaves her mark.

“I enjoy my work here,” she said.

Not just cleaning, but observing. You can sanitize a room but you can’t wipe away the past. The kids are growing up during a pandemic.

Joe Carroll: The kids are a little different?

Sandy Belisle: I think they are. Because they were so secluded and now they are hyper being back here... I think they had too much time on their computers, their phones.

In the cafeteria the 74-year-old makes sure the kids recycle and compost.

Sandy prefers to be out of the spotlight.

“She’s the most humble human being you’d ever want to meet,” Terrie said.

But if it wasn’t for Sandy, the school wouldn’t be a clean sweep.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.