Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men are in jail tied to the shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Burlington’s City Hall Park.

Police say Bryan Rogers the second was shot in the head in downtown Burlington Sunday.

Yesterday, Christopher Crawford, 42, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Officers say Crawford is the shooter, he is being held without bail.

They also arrested 59-year-old Joseph Craig. His being charged with accessory to first-degree murder. Craig is in jail on 5 thousand dollars bail.

This is Burlington’s third homicide of the year.

Burlington police are expected to release more information at a press conference Thursday.

