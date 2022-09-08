Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide

A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.
A man has died following a shooting Monday afternoon in northeast Charlotte.(Source: MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men are in jail tied to the shooting death of a 32-year-old man in Burlington’s City Hall Park.

Police say Bryan Rogers the second was shot in the head in downtown Burlington Sunday.

Yesterday, Christopher Crawford, 42, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Officers say Crawford is the shooter, he is being held without bail.

They also arrested 59-year-old Joseph Craig. His being charged with accessory to first-degree murder. Craig is in jail on 5 thousand dollars bail.

This is Burlington’s third homicide of the year.

Burlington police are expected to release more information at a press conference Thursday.

Related Articles:

Burlington Police investigating 3rd homicide of year

Burlington residents call recent rise in crimes in the city ‘scary’

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Will the winning Jay Peak bidder step forward?
Back in May, Green up Day volunteers with the Green Mountain Club discovered trash bags filled...
Bolton hopes to solve case of mystery poop dumper
Douglas Whitney
School bus driver charged with driving under the influence of drugs
File photo
2 hikers fined for Franconia Notch rescue
Burlington residents say a recent rise in various crimes in the city is concerning.
Burlington residents call recent rise in crimes in the city ‘scary’

Latest News

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is working on recruiting doctors to rural parts of the north...
Visa program will bring non-domestic doctors to rural New Hampshire
fire hydrant generic
Plattsburgh performs fire hydrant flushing
File Photo
FEMA money granted to bolster three north country fire departements
Motorcycle Crash generic
NY woman killed in Pownal motorcycle crash