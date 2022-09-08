UVM Health Network names new president

Dr. Sunil Eappen
Dr. Sunil Eappen(Photo provided)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Health Network has picked a new president.

The network named Dr. Sunil Eappen as their next leader.

He’s currently the chief medical officer and senior vice president at Brigham and Women’s, and an associate professor at Harvard Medical School.

The network says Eappen understands where the organization is going and values equitable access to health care and a commitment to diversity.

Eappen says he wants to ensure the network has the money to support its employees and deliver quality care.

“The finances really do matter here, right? Because if we don’t have enough resources to take care of our employees, our faculty and staff, and be able to deliver care, it will have an impact on our residents. So, I’m concerned about that,” Eappen said.

He starts at the end of November.

