UVM welcomes class focused on environment, landing green jobs

The University of Vermont has been touting the impressive credentials of its new freshman class, and one school within UVM is particularly proud of its new students who hope to make a major impact on the environment.

The Rubenstein School for Environment and Natural Resources just welcomed in over 270 first-year students, their largest first-year class ever. I spoke with one student who says yes, she is part of the generation that is going to help the planet.

“The amount of people that have come here this year shocked me,” Sophie Guillemette said.

Guillemette is one of the first-year students who are all about going green.

She says when she thinks about the next four years, she is surrounded by many who have a passion for the environment.

“Coming here has really opened my eyes about networking more and the community and how many different areas there are to environmental science,” Guillemette said.

She is looking to dive into environmental law. Her peers have ambitions such as engineering, policy or education.

Allan Strong, the interim dean of the Rubenstein School, says it’s clear this class is excited.

“Really excited to learn, excited to tackle environmental problems,” Strong said.

He says the school offers the teaching of technical skills around software and data, but also social and communication skills, as well as an understanding of law and policy.

“Putting those together really makes our students incredible problem-solvers and incredible environmental leaders for the future,” Strong said.

But the goals of the students include getting jobs.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, between 2019 and 2029, job growth for environmental scientists and specialists, environmental engineers and conservationists are all projected to grow faster than average.

Within Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources, 42 new limited service positions are coming online, mostly to handle federal funding and programming.

Guillemette still has four years before she has to worry about a job, but she is hopeful for her class.

“That part of the emotional connection to the environment is so strong in my generation that there definitely will be opportunities for my fellow students and I to have job opportunities,” Guillemette said.

One thing Guillemette says she would like to see when it comes to Vermont is more internships and more opportunities to get directly involved with the state and be a part of the policy that sets our course into the future.

