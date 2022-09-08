Vermont State Police investigating a deadly crash in Sandgate

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SANDGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Sandgate Wednesday.

Vermont State Police say they responded to a car crash just after 4:00 p.m. on the S.E. Corners Road in Sandgate.

Police say a car driven by Daniel O’Brien, 77 of Sandgate was driving west on the road when he went off the road and hit a tree.

O’Brien was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigating is still ongoing.

