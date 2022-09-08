Visa program will bring non-domestic doctors to rural New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A visa program plans to help bring doctors to rural parts of New Hampshire.

Congresswoman Annie Kuster got approval from the Northern Border Regional Commission or NBRC to approve J-1 visas for physicians to work in New Hampshire.

This is the same program New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has implemented in New York’s 21st district.

The goal is to allow non-domestic physicians trained in the U.S. to work in high-need or medically underserved areas within the NBRC ‘s jurisdiction.

