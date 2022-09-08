Will new gun law prevent reenactments at Battle of Plattsburgh celebration?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The city of Plattsburgh is taking you back to 1814 for the Battle of Plattsburgh! The four-day event kicked off Thursday, but the city has more on its hands than the impending invasion from the British; a new gun law is causing some problems.

The new law went into effect on Sept. 1 and organizers say the commemoration will be one of the law’s first causalities. The law says firearms are prohibited in “sensitive locations,” so this year the battle may be missing from the Battle of Plattsburgh.

“Really were defining times for our culture,” said P.J. Miller, a reenactor.

For years, the Battle of Plattsburgh has transformed the city to replicate what it was like in 1814.

“To better understand the life and times of people who came before us right here where we are standing,” Miller said.

Not only will you see blacksmiths or games over the four days of the event, but reenactments of battles. But that could be smoked out of this year’s commemoration

“No matter what your opinions are on guns or gun control, this is ridiculous,” said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Chateaugay Lake.

A new law in New York started Sept. 1 that restricts where guns can be carried within the state.

“We are finding another issue with this legislation,” Jones said.

There are several “sensitive locations.”

“Deals with special events, museums, parks,” Jones said.

That impacts this weekend’s commemoration. If a firearm is carried in those sensitive locations, the owner can be charged with a felony.

“I just cannot express my disappointment in how this law was put through and implemented,” Jones said.

“The reenacting community is sort of afraid,” Miller said. “Many people are uncertain what’s going to happen.”

More than 70 reenactors were expected to come from all over the state and Canada for the event.

“Because of concerns about bringing flintlocks and not being able to do their presentations as they normally would, we have had cancellations, unfortunately,” Miller said.

The first time many of them would be back since the pandemic, but now it’s unclear how many will show up because of the gun law confusion.

“It’s very disappointing. There is nothing in the law that let’s an exemption happen or a waiver happen for an event in a historical significance like we have here in Plattsburgh,” said Tom Donahue of 1814 Commemoration, Inc.

Organizers say even if they get the OK from the state, the damage is likely already done.

To be clear, there are other events other than battle reenactments, and the Battle of Plattsburgh is not canceled.

I reached out to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office for a statement. Avi Small, a spokesperson for the governor, said: “Governor Hochul passed new public safety laws to protect New Yorkers and keep them safe from gun violence. These laws allow historical re-enactments to occur, and we will work with legislators and local law enforcement to ensure these events can legally and safely proceed.”

I asked for clarification on whether the law allows historical reenactments with guns in sensitive locations but I did not get a response.

