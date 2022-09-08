BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was close to perfect on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. We’ll see more on the way for the end of the week as highs warm up into the low to mid 80s. Friday will start with mostly sunny skies and patchy fog. Look for plenty of sunshine again through the afternoon with highs in the low 80s. We’ll be watching for the possibility for some high altitude smoke from western wildfires by later in the day, that could give the sky a bit of a haze by Friday evening and into the start of the weekend.

Mostly of the weekend is in good shape weather wise. Skies will be mostly sunny on Saturday with the chance for more high altitude smoke. It will be our warmest day of the week with highs in the low to mid 80s. It won’t be quite as sunny on Sunday as clouds return to the region for the second half of the weekend. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday, but temperatures will still be running above normal with highs in the low 80s.

Plan on more clouds to start the work week on Monday, but any wet weather will likely hold off until Tuesday. Unsettled weather returns for the middle and end of the work week. Skies will be cloudy on Tuesday with showers likely. It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs through the end of the week will be in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.