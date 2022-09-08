BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! The morning starts with areas of fog, but once it dissipates, it’s going to be a gorgeous afternoon. Expect plenty of sun this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

High pressure will dominate our weather into the weekend. This will give us a clear sky overnight into Friday with temperatures largely in the low to mid 50s. Sunshine remains in place through the day Friday and Saturday too. Temperatures will gradually get a bit warmer over the next few days. By Saturday afternoon, we could see some mid 80s in the Champlain Valley and Upper Valley.

Clouds will begin to increase during the second half of the weekend as moisture begins to increase ahead of our next system. Still, largely dry conditions are expected until early next week. Our next chance to see widespread rain arrives Tuesday.

Get outside and take Max Advantage of this beautiful weather if you can!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.