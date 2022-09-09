Burlington Police release data on shootings

With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context.

Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents in Burlington. The majority -- 23 -- have happened since January, with 11 taking place in or around downtown and in the five-hour span around bar closing.

The most common day of the week for gunfire is Saturday and the most common time of day for gunfire is between two and three in the morning.

When looking at the 49 gunfire incidents since 2020, 20 involved someone getting hit. Only 29 have resulted in an arrest or closure while 16 remain unsolved. About 22 incidents have involved young Burlingtonians known to police.

Related Stories:

2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide

Burlington residents call recent rise in crimes in the city ‘scary’

Burlington Police investigating 3rd homicide of year

Vermont State Police patrol downtown Burlington

Police say Burlington man behind two recent shootings

Weinberger defends enhanced police presence following weekend of violence

Two people injured following early morning shooting in Burlington

Victim in Shelburne Road shooting familiar to police

Teen hospitalized following Burlington crash, suspected shooting

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Crawford and Joseph Craig
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont’s Jay Peak
File photo
Will the winning Jay Peak bidder step forward?
Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the...
New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
We are learning new details about plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by...
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters

Latest News

COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters.
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters
The Vermont Air National Guard Base is hosting several events over the weekend, including an...
Vermont Air National Guard to host open house and 9/11 ceremony
With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington...
Burlington Police release data on shootings
Mental health clinicians donned firefighter clothing during special training to give them a...
NH mental health clinicians undergo firefighter training
The residents of Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh are under another boil water order.
Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York