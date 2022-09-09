Burlington Police release data on shootings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context.

Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents in Burlington. The majority -- 23 -- have happened since January, with 11 taking place in or around downtown and in the five-hour span around bar closing.

The most common day of the week for gunfire is Saturday and the most common time of day for gunfire is between two and three in the morning.

When looking at the 49 gunfire incidents since 2020, 20 involved someone getting hit. Only 29 have resulted in an arrest or closure while 16 remain unsolved. About 22 incidents have involved young Burlingtonians known to police.

