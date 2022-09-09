Champlain Housing Trust to manage Burlington pod community

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Housing Trust has agreed to manage Burlington’s new pod community for the homeless.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and other officials made the announcement during a briefing Friday morning.

The project on Elmwood Avenue in the city’s Old North End is slated to consist of 30 individual shelters that will house up to 40 individuals. It will include a separate building with bathrooms and a community resource center.

It was originally supposed to open in July but the project has been stalled because the city couldn’t find anyone to run it. Shelters are expected to be delivered soon and the city says people could be living there before winter.

Kevin Gaiss will have more on the announcement and what it means coming up on the Channel 3 News tonight.

Related Stories:

Work continues on Burlington pod shelter despite lack of operator

Weinberger: Agreement ‘very close’ on pod shelter operator

Burlington homeless pod project underway

Development review board signs off on homeless pod project

Zoning amendment could make finding spot for Burlington ‘pod’ community easier

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Crawford and Joseph Craig
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont’s Jay Peak
File photo
Will the winning Jay Peak bidder step forward?
Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the...
New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
We are learning new details about plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by...
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters

Latest News

NH agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears
File photo
Spotty fall colors likely in New England amid drought
COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters.
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters
The Vermont Air National Guard Base is hosting several events over the weekend, including an...
Vermont Air National Guard to host open house and 9/11 ceremony