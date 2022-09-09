Champlain Housing Trust to manage Burlington pod community

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Housing Trust has agreed to manage Burlington’s new pod community for the homeless.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger and other officials made the announcement during a briefing Friday morning.

The project on Elmwood Avenue in the city’s Old North End is slated to consist of 30 individual shelters that will house up to 40 individuals. It will include a separate building with bathrooms and a community resource center.

It was originally supposed to open in July but the project has been stalled because the city couldn’t find anyone to run it. Shelters are expected to be delivered soon and the city says people could be living there before winter.

Kevin Gaiss will have more on the announcement and what it means coming up on the Channel 3 News tonight.

