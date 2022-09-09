How do Vt. voter registration policies stack up against other states?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While there has been a push in some parts of the country in recent years to add voter ID and other restrictions when it comes to voting, Vermont’s secretary of state says the Green Mountain State has made an effort to go the opposite direction.

September is National Voter Registration Month an effort to promote voter participation and increase civic knowledge of state voter registration policies.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos about changes to Vermont policies in recent years and how they stack up with other parts of the country.

