How do Vt. voter registration policies stack up against other states?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While there has been a push in some parts of the country in recent years to add voter ID and other restrictions when it comes to voting, Vermont’s secretary of state says the Green Mountain State has made an effort to go the opposite direction.

September is National Voter Registration Month an effort to promote voter participation and increase civic knowledge of state voter registration policies.

Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos about changes to Vermont policies in recent years and how they stack up with other parts of the country.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Crawford and Joseph Craig
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide
Utah company wins Jay Peak auction with $76M bid
File photo
Will the winning Jay Peak bidder step forward?
Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the...
New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
We are learning new details about plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by...
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters

Latest News

George and Gail Africa
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm plan to retire
SDF
How do Vt. voter registration policies stack up against other states?
SDF
Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna
File photo
Art Hop returns for 30th year