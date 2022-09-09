International boat show show hits Burlington waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.

Folks were in Burlington Friday enjoying sunny skies and walking up and down the docks. For many, it’s the first time they have come to the show.

“It’s amazing to see the craftsmanship that went into these boats,” said Skip Alford from New York.

“And to own one must be a love of labor,” added Yvonne Baker.

And it’s also been a labor to get the show going. It features over 100 boats, each with its own story to tell.

“My dad re-did this boat for my mom. When my dad brought it home it didn’t look anything like a boat. My mom said, ‘What is that?’ and ‘I don’t want any part of it.’ He says, ‘Oh no, this is going to be great,’” said Holly Weber with the Antique and Classic Boat Society.

Thomas Turcotte, from New York, has a rare 1929 Gar Wood limousine boat, one of only a few ever made. He and his sons restored the boat together and he says it has some local history. “They used to race these types of boats here in the ‘60s and ‘50s, so it was kind of reminiscent of that,” Turcotte said.

Hundreds attend the show every year. “When I owned my Boston Whaler, I used to go to the Stanford boat show every year. And I used to go to the Javits Center in the city, see all the latest stuff,” Alford said.

The show continues through Saturday.

