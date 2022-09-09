Local runners react to Eliza Fletcher’s murder

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - The nation is still reeling from the murder of Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother of two, who was kidnapped while out on an early morning run.

Authorities say it appears fletcher wasn’t targeted by the suspect, Cleotha Abston, calling it an isolated attack on a stranger. Her body was found earlier this week, but even her initial disappearance sent shockwaves through the running community, including here in Vermont.

The Long Trail Running Club is a meetup group, and many members, particularly females have faced harassment at some point. They say Fletcher’s kidnapping and murder brings safety to the forefront.

“I think it’s something that’s always on the back of your mind,” said Rachel Adams, one of the clubs organizers. “What hit home for me is it doesn’t feel surprising anymore. It’s like oh this happened again.”

Adams says sometimes she runs with a siren key chain or mace. She also makes a point to let someone know where she’s going. Meanwhile, fellow Long Trail Running Club member Charles Knight says this situation says a lot about male privilege. He says he doesn’t think about safety nearly as much.

“For many people, you have to run in pairs and groups to feel the safety I take for granted,” Knight said. “It’s a privilege we can run without having to be terribly concerned about something happening, maybe a false sense of security.”

Channel 3 spoke with South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke about safety tips for runners. He says to tell people where you’re going, mix-up the times and locations of your runs, and to be aware of your surroundings.

“It’s always preferable if you can run in an area with population,” Burke explains. “Those areas are generally less susceptible to abhorrent behavior just because the number of witnesses around.”

As for Adams, she’s working to organize a self-defense course for female runners in the area, although it’s still in the early stages of planning. “Just to you know learn some basics, brush up on your skills, and have more tools in your toolbox to give you a little bit more confidence,” she explained of the idea.

Adams says what happened is tragic, but also the sign of a bigger problem.

“Hopefully the narrative is shifting a lot from what this woman was doing, or what time she was out what this woman was wearing, and the fact she was out alone, but to get to the root of the issue so running feels safe for everyone,” Adams continued.

As people say, there’s safety in numbers. If you’re looking for a group to run with, the Long Trail Running Club welcomes everyone of all abilities.

