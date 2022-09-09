McDonald’s bringing back ‘80s treat for the fall

The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time. (Source: McDonald's)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a blast from the past at McDonald’s. And no, it’s not another appearance of the McRib.

Starting Sept. 14, for a limited time, the fast-food giant is bringing back its cheese danish after a decades-long disappearance.

The pastry is filled with sweet cream cheese and topped with a buttery streusel and light and vanilla drizzle.

McDonald’s briefly sold it in the 1980s.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Will the winning Jay Peak bidder step forward?
Back in May, Green up Day volunteers with the Green Mountain Club discovered trash bags filled...
Bolton hopes to solve case of mystery poop dumper
Douglas Whitney
School bus driver charged with driving under the influence of drugs
Christopher Crawford and Joseph Craig
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide
Burlington residents say a recent rise in various crimes in the city is concerning.
Burlington residents call recent rise in crimes in the city ‘scary’

Latest News

Uvalde police responded to a shooting in a park Thursday evening.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody
The McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback for a limited time.
McDonald's cheese danish is making a comeback
Police in Arizona say Jesus Jorge Delcampo has been charged with molestation of a child and...
Man arrested after luring boy away from bus stop, molesting him, police say
Republican South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis looks over papers at his desk before debate about a...
South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban