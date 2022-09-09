Montpelier roundtable focuses on retirement, financial literacy

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state leaders want to change the conversation around retirement and spark a conversation about making access to financial security easier.

A roundtable with state leaders, federal labor officials, and experts in Montpelier on Friday focused on the systemic challenges to retirement,

The problems are especially acute for women, who live longer than men but make less on average, according to the state treasurer’s office.

Some possible solutions include letting people’s retirement fund travel with them from job to job and encouraging businesses to offer their own retirement plans.

“Obviously, you should start saving when you’re 18 or even earlier but the bigger issue is we should change the system so it’s easy to save. Most people want to do things that are easy,” said Kathleen Kennedy Townsend with the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to the treasurer’s office, 45% of private sector employees don’t have a retirement account through their employer.

