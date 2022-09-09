New digs for Ice Cats

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - College hockey season is right around the corner, with the UVM women’s hockey team opening its season on September 30th and the men to follow one day later.

The Cats will have some new digs at Gutterson this year, with many of the facilities upgraded in the old barn. We got our first chance to see the new men’s locker room Thursday afternoon, and it’s a beauty: new wood lockers, paint, and carpet.

High-res graphics depicting a ton of Catamount greats cover the walls, along with all the technological bells and whistles you could ask for.

“We brought in 12 or 15 former players and asked them their opinion about this place and to give us some ideas,” Woodcroft said. “So that’s why you see so much thought and detail that went into here. And I think that it does help in recruiting for sure to see that we’re a modern team and that we’ve got all the amenities that any of the schools have. And whether it’s dispensers for Powerade or high end graphics inside the room or whatever it might be, so we’ve done a pretty good job of making sure that every detail is taken care of here.”

