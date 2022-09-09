NH agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears

(EPA via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has agreed to make upgrades at its largest fish hatchery as part of a proposed settlement over allegations that the facility was polluting nearby waterways.

The U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Conservation Law Foundation announced an agreement Thursday with the state.

As part of the proposed settlement, the state will take action to reduce phosphorus in its discharges to the Merrymeeting River, comply with a federal Clean Water permit and study downstream water quality. The Conservation Law Foundation had sued the state over the issue.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Christopher Crawford and Joseph Craig
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont’s Jay Peak
File photo
Will the winning Jay Peak bidder step forward?
Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the...
New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
We are learning new details about plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by...
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters

Latest News

File photo
Spotty fall colors likely in New England amid drought
COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters.
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters
The Vermont Air National Guard Base is hosting several events over the weekend, including an...
Vermont Air National Guard to host open house and 9/11 ceremony
With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington...
Burlington Police release data on shootings