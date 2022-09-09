NH agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has agreed to make upgrades at its largest fish hatchery as part of a proposed settlement over allegations that the facility was polluting nearby waterways.

The U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Conservation Law Foundation announced an agreement Thursday with the state.

As part of the proposed settlement, the state will take action to reduce phosphorus in its discharges to the Merrymeeting River, comply with a federal Clean Water permit and study downstream water quality. The Conservation Law Foundation had sued the state over the issue.

