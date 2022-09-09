N.H. mental health clinicians undergo firefighter training to better treat first responders

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -Mental health clinicians donned firefighter clothing during special training to give them a real-life look at first responders’ work.

More than two dozen clinicians took part in the training hosted by the New Hampshire Fire Academy.

The goal was to help them understand the experiences of a first responder so they can better serve them during mental health appointments.

The training consisted of classroom training and hands-on simulated training.

One clinician said she had no idea that being a first responder would be so loud, from glass shattering and doors popping to families crying in the background.

