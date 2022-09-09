N.H. mental health clinicians undergo firefighter training to better treat first responders

Firefighter
Firefighter(None)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) -Mental health clinicians donned firefighter clothing during special training to give them a real-life look at first responders’ work.

More than two dozen clinicians took part in the training hosted by the New Hampshire Fire Academy.

The goal was to help them understand the experiences of a first responder so they can better serve them during mental health appointments.

The training consisted of classroom training and hands-on simulated training.

One clinician said she had no idea that being a first responder would be so loud, from glass shattering and doors popping to families crying in the background.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Crawford and Joseph Craig
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont’s Jay Peak
File photo
Will the winning Jay Peak bidder step forward?
Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the...
New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
We are learning new details about plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by...
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters

Latest News

The City of Duncan has announced immediate road closures on Beech, between Highway 81 and 14th...
Roads closed in Plattsburgh, New York for Battle of Plattsburgh celebration
File Photo
Water boil order for Iowa Circle in Plattsburgh, New York
File Photo
Vermont Health Equity Initiative hosts COVID-19 booster clinic for BIPOC Vermonters
An F-35 lands outside the Vermont Air National Guard hangars in South Burlington
Vermont Air National Guard hosts open house and 9-11 ceremony