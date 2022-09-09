NH Police investigating a possible drowning in Connecticut River

HANOVER, NH. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire State Police Department - Marine Patrol are investigating a possible drowning in the Connecticut River.

Police say a call was received around 11:30 a.m. Thursday for missing hiker, 45 year-old Joseph Harvey, Prentiss, Mississippi. Police say Harvey was staying at a hostel near Route 5 and the Connecticut River.

He was last seen Wednesday heading towards the river on the Vermont side of the border.

Police located Harvey’s body Thursday in the water and do not consider it suspicious.

