Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Tuna!

Tuna is a neutered male, and was brought to the Humane Society because his owners could no longer take care of him.

According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Tuna is a sometimes feisty, often friendly feline with a whole lot of personality. He is not the typical cuddle loving cat, but enjoys pets when he wants them.

If you want to get more information on Tuna, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County website.

