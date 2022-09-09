Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna

Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna
Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Tuna!

Tuna is a neutered male, and was brought to the Humane Society because his owners could no longer take care of him.

According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Tuna is a sometimes feisty, often friendly feline with a whole lot of personality. He is not the typical cuddle loving cat, but enjoys pets when he wants them.

If you want to get more information on Tuna, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Crawford and Joseph Craig
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide
Pacific Group Resorts wins auction for Vermont’s Jay Peak
File photo
Will the winning Jay Peak bidder step forward?
Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the...
New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
We are learning new details about plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by...
New details on plans to forgive millions in student loan debt owed by Vermonters

Latest News

File photo
Retailers pull lobster from menus after ‘red list’ warning
File photo
Champlain Housing Trust to manage Burlington pod community
NH agrees to upgrade fish hatchery over pollution fears
File photo
Spotty fall colors likely in New England amid drought