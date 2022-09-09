Police advocacy group hosts Burlington public safety forum

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington area residents are expected to speak out Friday evening over this summer’s spike in gun violence. A forum at Burlington City Hall is being organized by the pro-law enforcement group Keep Vermont Safe and comes on the heels of the city’s third homicide and 23rd gunfire incident of the year.

The gathering was billed as a chance for people in the community to come out and talk about the recent uptick in shootings and try to find potential solutions.

The mayor and other city officials spoke out again this week saying the increase in violence was alarming and said there needs to be more accountability and arrests. The mayor has feuded with Progressives on the City Council for the past two years over police staffing and policies. The department is among many police agencies across the state struggling to retain and recruit officers.

Keep Vermont Safe’s Bradford Broyles says the gathering is aimed at starting a conversation around policing. “This is an event that we hope will move the needle with awareness of potential solutions that we can work together on as a community regardless of your political persuasion, to make things better here in the Queen City,” he said.

Council Progressives, who spearheaded the move to cut the police budget, have countered that more police is not the answer. They say the funding is better used on alternative solutions like housing, mental health care, and drug recovery.

