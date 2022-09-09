Roads closed in Plattsburgh, New York for Battle of Plattsburgh celebration

Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - In Plattsburgh, New York, several streets will be closed Friday and through the weekend because of the Battle of Plattsburgh celebration.

Trinity and Court Street will be closed from 12 pm Friday through Sunday at 5 pm.

City Hall Place will also be closed at certain times starting Friday through the weekend.

Saturday a parade starts from the Kent Delord House to the Durkee Street Parking Lot.

