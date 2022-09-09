Some Vermont schools roll out electric school buses

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More electric buses are being added to the fleets of school districts in Vermont.

A pilot program has e-buses at three school districts and most recently, South Burlington has been added to the mix.

The e-buses use blue bumpers to delineate them from the traditional, diesel-run school buses. But otherwise, the buses look like regular buses, and they sound quieter.

South Burlington is the newest school district to add two electric school buses to the mix with two more on the way. They’re funded by a state grant and by Green Mountain Power.

“Those buses can act like a battery, which we can then put that power back onto the grid, which then helps lower costs and carbon for all customers,” said Kristin Carlson with Green Mountain Power.

The department of environmental conservation and GMP supported the funding and rollout of e-buses in other districts last year, including the Champlain Valley School District.

CVSD has two e-buses that take three and a half to 6 hours to charge and have a mileage range of 100-120 miles in optimal conditions. Transportation director Barry Russell says they use about 80% of those miles a day.

Russell says the buses have been great with the exception of some kinks, like mileage capabilities dropping in the cold temperatures.

“We’ve, you know, working through some of those issues. So in the winter, they don’t go quite as far. But when it’s normal out, it gets pretty good range out of them,” said Russell.

Russell says a workaround is using auxiliary diesel heaters which keep the kids warm and don’t affect the battery running the bus. The state says those heaters aren’t in the South Burlington buses.

Leigh Martin, an environmental analyst from the Department of Environmental Conservation, says a drop in range is expected in the winter and the state monitors whether buses can complete their routes reliably in the winter. At CVSD, the buses were successful in completing their routes.

“I think as we move forward, the technology is only going to improve, there’s obviously more of a demand for electric buses, now more than ever. So I think that the manufacturers are going to respond to the hurdles that we’ve been encountering and find ways to overcome them,” said Martin.

Martin said CVSD’s school buses provided an estimated $3,500 in fuel cost savings since they began. In South Burlington, the buses are expected to reduce the amount of carbon emissions of 905 cars.

Moving forward, South Burlington interim superintendent Violet Nichols says they’re excited to see what the buses do.

“We’re going to be watching more closely, you know, what’s cost savings? How are we measuring the reduction of environmental impacts with say, the cost of diesel fuels?” asked Nichols.

CVSD said the very few times there were mechanical problems, they swapped out the buses and used a different one.

South Burlington said if this is a situation they encounter, they are completely able to be flexible with bus routes like if there was a problem with any other bus.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.