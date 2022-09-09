St. Mike’s installs lights

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Mike’s has never had permanent lighting on Duffy Field...until now. The college installed four permanent light towers this Summer from a company named Musco Lighting, which has outfitted several pro and major college programs over the past few years.

The benefits are pretty obvious for the Purple Knights, who use the turf a ton: men’s and women’s soccer and field hockey play and practice there in the Fall, along with men’s and women’s lacrosse in the Spring.

We caught up with the men’s soccer team on Thursday night, and they say the night game atmosphere along with the added flexibility are what they’re most looking forward to.

“We get a full two hours of training to take care of ourselves in terms of development,” said men’s soccer head coach Wade Jean. “We can eat. I mean there were times last year where we were wrapping up at 7 p.m. and the cafeteria is closing and sometimes we couldn’t quite get over there. There are so many positives to it, we’re just so grateful to have it. It was hard to believe, I didn’t believe it, but now it’s here and we’re standing here talking about it and it’s awesome.”

“It’s exciting because everybody’s talking about it,” said senior forward Isaiah McCaskill. “Having people just build up the energy, it’s gonna be a fun time. It does help with classes too, people get out 5 o’clock. It gives them more time to show up and just give more support to the Knights.”

The St. Mike’s field hockey team gets first crack at a night game as they host Southern New Hampshire Friday night.

