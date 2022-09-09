Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm plan to retire

George and Gail Africa
George and Gail Africa(Courtesy: Eva Sollberger/Seven Days)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers.

In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Both George and Gail love to talk to customers about plants, but at ages 74 and 67, respectively, they are hoping to retire. They have placed the farm for sale and are looking for someone to carry on their floral vision.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger visited with the couple to smell the flowers.

