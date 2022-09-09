Vermont Air National Guard hosts open house and 9-11 ceremony

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -The Vermont Air National Guard Base is hosting several events over the weekend, including an open house.

People can RSVP to join Saturday while the guard sets up for the open house, including moving in flight simulators and a large climbing wall.

The actual open house is Sunday from 10 am - 3 pm. There will be military aircrafts, vehicles, equipment, a kid zone, and live music.

After the open house on Sunday, the Air National Guard will host a 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony in Hangar three from 3 pm - 3:30 pm.

Scheduled speakers include Governor Phil Scott and Michael Hurley, a 9-11 survivor.

For more information and to register, visit the Air National Guard.

