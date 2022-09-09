Vermont Health Equity Initiative hosts COVID-19 booster clinic for BIPOC Vermonters

Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID-19 boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters.

The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday.

Walk-ins are available, but VHEI is encouraging interested people to register.

The clinic is open Saturday from 9 am - 11 am at the St. Paul Cathedral on Cherry Street in Burlington. No insurance or ID is required and it’s all free.

Click here to register for a COVID-19 booster at the clinic

