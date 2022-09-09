Welch and Malloy face off in first debate

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Candidates for U.S. Senate hit the debate stage Thursday.

The event hosted by VT Digger invited the candidates to Manchester. Democratic candidate Peter Welch and Republican Candidate Gerald Malloy were invited. It’s the first time the two faced off this campaign season. Welch is currently Vermont’s only congressman and Malloy, is an army vet and a businessman.

The two debated over many topics including ones they disagree on such as reforms to the supreme court, their stance on the COVID vaccine and immigration. Both pitched to Vermonters why they should get your vote.

“Its stated with some humility - is that I am in the best position to be there - the voice for Vermont where we respect democracy - where we respect people with whom we disagree and we find a way to work it out and protect and preserve the constitution of this country,” said Rep. Peter Welch, a democrat for U.S. Senate.

“Our country is going in the wrong direction and when I looked at Senator Leahy retiring - I campaigned all across Vermont and Vermonters want change,” said Gerald Malloy, republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

One topic they did agree on was having the F35s based in Burlington.

