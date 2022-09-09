BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! After a beautiful afternoon yesterday, today is shaping up to be a very similar day across the area. After another foggy start, expect clearing by mid morning and sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures will also be similar in the upper 70s and low 80s.

There will be one difference between yesterday’s weather and today’s. There is a plume of wildfire smoke from out west drifting in our direction, which will create a hazy or milky appearance to the sky today and tomorrow. Northern New York will see this earlier in the day, meanwhile the smoke will be more noticeable in Vermont from this afternoon through Saturday.

Expect a clear sky tonight and good conditions to view the full harvest moon. Another round of valley fog is likely into Saturday morning with more sun by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures Saturday will be a couple degrees warmer than today, with low to mid 80s expected across the area.

Sunday will feature more clouds than Saturday, but will still be a quiet, dry day across the weekend. By Monday, a couple showers are possible across northern New York, but widespread wet weather holds off until Tuesday of next week. Some of that activity may linger into Wednesday.

Take Max Advantage of this warm and dry weekend!

-Jess Langlois

