Construction progress on Autoroute 35 to Montreal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The next stage of a major highway linking Vermont and Montreal is rolling along.

This summer, construction crews have been making big progress on the long delayed highway, Autoroute 35. The final leg of the project will connect the I-89 Highgate Springs border crossing to the city of Montreal. Phase three will connect St. Sebastien to St. Armand, and is slated to be completed next year.

Vermont commerce officials call the road a game-changer.

“We’re very excited about this because it opens things wide up from a perspective of commerce and helping people get back and forth and not taking a day to do so. It will be a quick trip,” says Vermont Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle.

After this phase of the project, there will be one last section which connects to the border. Construction is slated to be complete on that section by 2026.

