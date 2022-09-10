Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it.

“The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far as St. Johnsbury,” said David Houston with the Danville Historical Society. He and Hollis Prior manage what’s left of the mill. They say there was no way for the village to survive without the mill.

“The night watchmen who made his usual rounds every night came up on the 3rd or 4th floor,” Houston detailed. “He hung his lantern, as he always did, on one of the beams and the nail broke.”

While the fire spread, the owners family and workers living nearby rescued as many of their belongings as possible. Some were burned, but luckily none of the injuries were fatal.

“The fire burned the home of the owner, right over here,” Houston pointed. “It burned the store and post office. It burned the covered bridge.”

People tried to stay in the area following the fire, but without the covered bridge, the village became isolated, causing most people to leave. Prior says the logistics just didn’t work.

“They tried here to have the children go to school by walking across the ice on the dam, but of course, that’s not safe,” Prior said.

Many workers stayed in the Danville area, while most of the Greenbank’s family scattered across the country, opening other mills. (

From 1885 to 2004 very little was done with the land or the village’s remains. It was in 2004 the Danville Historical Society started preserving what was left and marking it so people could remember the mills contribution to the community, and country.

“A majority of the sales from this woolen mill went to uniforms for the Civil War, so it was very important at the time,” Prior continued.

Greenbank’s Hollow is a public park you can visit for yourself. In addition to its fascinating history, it has several miles of nature trails.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.