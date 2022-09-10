What to do: Saturday, September 10

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 10.

Green Mountain Pug Rescue is celebrating their 20th anniversary with a Pug Social in Rutland! Starting at 10:00 this morning, at the Rec Center’s athletic fields, you can find a special pug café, silent auction, raffles, contests, vendors, and more. The event is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old. All dogs are welcome - especially pugs!

The Brandon Town Hall is screening a rare silent film this evening. “The Flying Ace,” a 1926 crime melodrama with an all-Black cast, will be screened tonight at 7:00. There will be live accompaniment by a New Hampshire silent film pianist, who says this is a rare chance to see the film as it was meant to be experienced: on the big screen, with live music, and an audience. Admission is free, though donations are accepted. There are two more upcoming films in the Brandon Town Hall’s fall film series.

Today is the Vermont Golden Honey Festival at the Golden Stage Inn in Proctorsville. Part-farmers’ market, part-craft fair, every vendor will have some products connected to bees. Honey-related foods, drinks, and crafts will be available from 10:00 to 4:00 today. This is their tenth anniversary event -- check it out!

For folks in and around the Upper Valley, the Canaan Meeting House is hosting a day-long, multi-artist concert today. Featuring all original music and creativity from the Upper Valley’s own home grown artists, this event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is free. Local performers include Sky King, Leanne Morin, Martin Decato, Scott Sanborn, Peter Dionne, Harriet Riendeau, Dwaine Benjamin, and more.

Finally, this weekend is New York’s Washington County Cheese Tour! Hop in the car and enjoy a day of gourmet cheese-tasting delights on a self-guided tour to see the farms where some of the best cheeses in the region are made. Free tastings and activities await you at every stop, on both Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 to 4:00. The first stop is at Dancing Ewe Farm in Granville.

