By Dave Busch
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unseasonably warm weather will continue today. Any remaining fog will give way to sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 80s. A low pressure to the south will spread clouds in the region on Sunday. The day itself will be dry, though some showers will move in overnight. It will be cooler than Saturday, with highs in the 70s.

Monday will be a bit iffy, with mostly cloudy skies, but a few showers are possible. Showers are much more likely on Tuesday, so have an umbrella if you plan to go outdoors. Wednesday will be similar to Monday, with some sun, but also scattered showers.

Late week will turn cooler, with highs mainly in the 60s Thursday and Friday, and lows in the crisp 40s. Both days will be dry.

