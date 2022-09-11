‘Adaptive Silviculture’ project is coming to the Catamount Community Forest

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new forestry project is coming to the Catamount Community Forest next year that is geared to help slow down climate change.

People gathered on the trails Saturday in the warm weather to see how this will change the landscape.

It’s an effort to educate people on how Vermont forests can be more resilient against climate change. The University of Vermont, Forests Park and Recreation, and Vermont Land Trust, have all brought people together to talk about Vermont’s young forests and how they are changing. This is a way to notify people of a nation wide project called ‘Adaptive Silviculture’ that’s coming to Vermont. This project aims to teach people how to adapt with our forests and manage them.

“Its really important to give people the tools to understand what we are doing and why we are doing it. How its part of how we manage forests for resilience and adaptability and for this uncertain future that we are faced with at this moment,” said Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County Forester.

Tapper says all the organizations involved in the project hope that this project will make Catamount Forest more healthy.

