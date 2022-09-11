Dancing with the Burlington Stars coming to the Flynn Sunday

By Kiana Burks
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local luminaries are getting set to cut a rug for a good cause.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Dancing with the Burlington Stars is back! The contest pairs local celebrities with professional dance instructors who will face off on the Flynn Theater’s main stage in Burlington Sunday Sept. 11, 2022.

The event raises money for the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired. Teams have been working on their top-secret performances for months.

“All of the proceeds for the show go to direct client services, we’re hoping that this event helps to bring a lot of notoriety to what we do as an agency and for all of the blind and visually impaired people in our community,” said Vicki Vest, coordinator for the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

“It’s been really fun putting this together knowing that it’s for a good cause and we’re hoping to generate some income for the Vermont Association for the Blind,” said dancers Serena Magnan O’Connell & Jon Bacon.

As well as WCAX’s own Darren Perron. He’s teamed up with Brea McBride from Infinity Dance Studio. Other celebrities include actress Magnan O’Connell and CVU Principal Adam Bunting. Tickets are still available but they’re selling fast. The show starts at 6:30 Sunday night.

