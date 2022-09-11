New partnerships forming to fight food insecurity in Vermont

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “Especially today I noticed the prices are pretty high, it’s just not stopping to go up,” says Williston resident Isabelle Doris.

Through the past three years of the pandemic food insecurity has become a worldwide issue. According to Feeding America, over fifty thousand people in Vermont are facing hunger every day. In an effort to help with food insecurity, the Scottish Rite Valley of Burlington, Williston Boy Scouts, and Shaw’s have come together for the first time to collect food for the Williston Food Shelf.

“Within the Scottish Rite they were looking for different things such as the collection of food like this as part of their program. This is the first year we are trying it, and so far we’ve done very well.” Burlington Valley Scottish Rite Member Ken Mortan says.

The Boy Scout Troop 692 set up a table outside of the Williston Shaw’s to collect money donations and food items for the shelf from people doing their Saturday shopping. Leaders of the scouts say this is a great way to educate their kids on how to fight food insecurity as a community. The boys say it feels good to help out people struggling to buy food.

“It’s really nice to people who can’t walk over here like us and just buy their food and can’t afford it,” says boy scout Zayne Robrtson.

“It just makes me feel good, `explains boy scout Cooper Stephens.

“The boy scouts today were looking for nonperishable items, things you can put in your shelf, canned foods, cereal, even some peanut butter.”

The boys had several donations from the Williston community, and residents say it’s nice to be able to help those in need.

“I am sure it is a lot of pressure on some families. So, I can do it, why not,” Doris said.

All the items went to the food shelf after the event. All organizations involved said they will probably do this again.

