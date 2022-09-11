One in critical condition following hunting related shooting

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Warden Service is investigating after a hunting related shooting incident off of Main Road in Huntington.

The Warden Service says it happened on Saturday on private land.

Officials say the victim was walking to a tree stand in a wooded area, when he was shot in the abdomen by another hunter, who claims that he mistook the victim for a bear.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to UVM Medical Center where they remain in critical condition.

Officials say none of the parties involved were wearing blaze orange safety equipment.

“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” Game Warden Detective Sergeant Robert Currier says. “The Vermont Warden Service encourages hunters and the general public to wear blaze orange while in the field during Vermont’s hunting seasons.”

The Vermont Warden Service says there is no danger to the public and everyone involved has been accounted for.

