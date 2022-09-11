What to do: Sunday, September 11

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

The Taste of Montpelier Food Festival is happening in downtown Montpelier today. Throughout town, you can find live entertainment, food vendors, and chef demos from Montpelier’s eclectic restaurants. There is no admission fee, and the festival runs from 1:00 to 4:00. And don’t forget to stop by the Montpelier Alive table to vote for your favorite bite to win the Best of Montpelier award!

Or, you could join Brattleboro veteran Chase Stanley on his 22-mile walk to spotlight veteran suicide. He intends to bring attention to the 22 veterans who tragically choose suicide every day, and to remember the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. This is the second year of the walk, and the money raised will be donated to help veterans and first responders. The walk begins and ends at the Brattleboro Lodge of Elks #1499, and is followed by an outdoor barbecue. He will spend some time at the high school walking the track and hopes people will join him. He plans to post his route online.

The Vermont Air National Guard is hosting an open house today from 10:00 to 3:00. There will be military aircrafts and vehicles on site, as well as a kids zone and live music. After the open house, they will host a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony in Hangar 3 from 3:00-3:30. Scheduled speakers include Governor Phil Scott and Michael Hurley, a 9/11 survivor.

Burlingtonians -- check out the 30th annual South End Art Hop! Organizers call it a wonderful outlet for the community to come together and recognize the creative and entrepreneurial spirit of the region. There are free events and activities today from 11 to 4. Nearly 100 studios, businesses, and galleries along Pine Street and Flynn Avenue are welcoming visitors to check out their sales and exhibitions.

