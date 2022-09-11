YCQM SEPT. 11, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me looking into whether families nationwide are getting the special education access that they’re entitled to under federal law? Also we speak with Bill Calfee. He is the Chief Visionary Officer for MYTI, a Burlington startup company aiming to keep online shopping dollars from leaving the state. We’ll get a preview of the website that aims to make shopping at local retailers as easy as buying from places like Amazon, Walmart, and more. And finally we talk with Vermont authors Rebecca and Sallyann Majoya about their new book, regarding adoption and recounting the struggle to become parents.

