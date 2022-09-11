BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will be similar to Sunday, with partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 70s. A complex storm system will then bring some showers Monday night, with possible thunderstorms. The really busy day will be Tuesday, with showers likely, and the continued chance for thunderstorms. A few rounds of heavy downpours are possible during the day, especially late, with an inch or more of rain possible. Flooding isn’t expected at this point, but we’ll keep an eye on it. This will be largely beneficial rain.

A few morning showers will linger into Wednesday morning, then the afternoon will be partly sunny. Highs will be near 70 degrees. Wednesday night and Thursday night will be quite chilly, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost isn’t out of the question in the colder valleys, so stay tuned for the latest forecast. Thursday itself will be mostly sunny and fall-like, with highs in the mid 60s. Friday will be a few degrees warmer.

Next weekend is looking pretty quiet at this point, with partly sunny skies for Saturday. A few showers are possible Sunday. It will be a bit warmer, with highs in the 70s, and lows in the 40s to low 50s.

