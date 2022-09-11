BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday won’t be as amazing as the past few days, but it’s still looking fair. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and highs will be mainly in the 70s. A few showers are possible Sunday night, otherwise mostly cloudy skies will continue through Monday.

Tuesday will be a good day for indoor activities, as showers are likely. There is the chance for thunderstorms. Some downpours are possible, but we do need the rain. A secondary cold front will then come through Wednesday. A few showers are possible along that, otherwise it will be partly sunny.

High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine on Thursday. It will, however, be more fall-like. Highs will be in the mid 60s, and overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost isn’t out of the question for the colder spots like Saranac Lake and the Northeast Kingdom, so stay tuned. Friday and Saturday will be warmer, with mostly sunny skies and pleasant late summer conditions.

