Community gardens celebrating 50 years in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For half a century, Burlington area residents have come together to sow seeds, tend rows and harvest rewards.

“I just think it’s the perfect way to enjoy yourself and be in tune with the earth and give back…. I think there’s just something so beautiful and so healthy about seeing something that you put into the ground row and then being able to benefit from it,” said Meghan O’Daniel, the Burlington Area Community Gardens Coordinator

Community gardens are collaborative projects on shared spaces where locals can all take part in the maintenance and products of the garden including fresh healthy and affordable fruits and vegetables.

“If you have some space even just a little space in a yard and we put a raised bed in it and grow your own tomatoes and maybe some ingredients like that’s a great way to get started,” said O’Daniel.

Community gardens first sprung up in Burlington during WWI in response to food shortages. Today, the city has 17 garden sites that service more than 1,500 people each year. The gardens help to address food insecurity while promoting an interest in caring for your local area.

“People are really looking for a way to become healthy and to have access to food especially since the pandemic has happened. People are a little unsure of maybe, you know, the, the traditional typical traditional food system. They really want something that is close to home people are more and more wanting local food, and fruits and vegetables that are harder sometimes to get into the grocery,” said Michelle Gates, Executive Director of the Vermont Garden Network

Along with providing fresh produce, community gardens can also provide a way to better our ecosystem

the insect populations of diversity is in decline, that the bird populations and diversity is in decline, and they want to do something about it and they realize they can do something about it on their own property. Instead or faying oh this is awful we could do something about it we can have the plants that are necessary and the more people know about it the more they can do.” Said Kate Kruesi & Heidi Western Volunteers with Grow Wild.

And those involved say that the act of gardening itself can provide people with never ending opportunities to better their health, economics, and environment

“I think the benefits are endless, you know, you can get everything out of community gardening that you put into it,” said O’Daniel.

